LOOK. Notre Dame uses photo of C.J. Stroud to motivate Notre Dame players.

Motivation comes in all shapes and sizes when you’re trying to get a little extra out of a team. For Ohio State, anything Michigan related seems to do the trick (insert except last year here).

When a big game is on tap, coaches are always searching for bulletin board material or other visuals and sound bites to get the team focused and in-tune to drills and gameplans leading into the contest.

Many OSU and Notre Dame fans know that the first game for both iconic college football programs this fall is against each other. On September 3, the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes will do battle at night with ESPN’s College GameDay on-site to hype it all up even more.

Apparently, Marcus Freeman and staff are already pulling out the punches to get that little extra motivation. The Notre Dame Football Twitter account shared a montage of photos of the team going through offseason workouts on Saturday, and one of them was a picture of some players pushing a sled down a hill.

Eagle-eyed observers noticed that the sled a group of the players was pushing had a picture of C.J. Stroud and Garrett Wilson plastered to it, seemingly to help the players push through whatever pain the workout caused them. Someone should tell them that Wilson is no longer on the team.

Check out the enhanced photo thanks to the Twitter account of Mr. Ohio below.

Notre Dame is trying to hype themselves up by pushing a sled with a picture of CJ and Wilson during the Purdue game last year. Bold strategy seeing as Ohio State scored 59 points that game. pic.twitter.com/CNhe7hpnKc — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) July 16, 2022

The game to open the season for both programs should be an entertaining one, and were sure the Notre Dame coaching staff is trying to devise more ways than this to have the team waltz into the ‘Shoe and pull out a victory against what will probably be the most explosive offensive team in the country.

Story continues

It should be a lot of fun and can’t get here soon enough.

List

Projecting Ohio State football's offensive depth chart, post spring

Five Ohio State football spring practice storylines | Buckeyes Wire

List

Ohio State football projected defensive depth chart, post-spring 2022

Ohio Sate football: Predicting the depth chart on defense, post-spring

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.