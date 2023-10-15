Look: Notre Dame fans storm field after Fighting Irish dominate USC in huge rivalry win

No. 21 Notre Dame (6-2) perhaps the biggest victory yet of the Marcus Freeman era on Saturday, upending previously unbeaten, ninth-ranked USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12).

Considering the gravity of the victory — a massive 48-20 win over Lincoln Riley and defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams — Fighting Irish fans naturally stormed the field at Notre Dame Stadium after the win.

Favored? Doesn’t stop a field storm at Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/331Kl9aIKh — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 15, 2023

Fans storm the field at Notre Dame Stadium after beating #USC pic.twitter.com/vr94jw4fiX — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) October 15, 2023

The Irish defensive line harassed Williams in the pocket, sacking him six times and forcing the defending Heisman Trophy winner to throw for only 199 yards (a season-low) and three interceptions, including two by Xavier Watts. It was the most interceptions in a single game of Williams' college career.

Irish quarterback Sam Hartman outperformed his Trojans counterpart, throwing for 126 yards and two touchdowns, but the Notre Dame defense was the story of the game, forcing five USC turnovers. Considering Williams painted his nails to read "F--- NDXX" in 2022, the Fighting Irish faithful on hand probably appreciated the defensive effort all the more on Saturday.

