A look at Nos. 5-12 in AFC playoff seeding ahead of 'MNF' in Week 14

A look at Nos. 5-12 in AFC playoff seeding ahead of New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" in Week 14.
The 49ers got a big break in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the very first play of the game at Levi's Stadium.
The #Falcons plan to place QB Marcus Mariota on the injured reserve list, head coach Arthur Smith said Monday.
Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals' defense stepped up to end the Browns' recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry. “A team win, team ugly win, but we got it done," Burrow said.
There's a lot riding on the Patriots' Monday night matchup with the Cardinals. Here's an updated look at the AFC playoff picture and how a win or loss would affect New England's place in the standings.
Not much went right for the Buccaneers in Sunday’s 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Now one of their cornerbacks will probably miss some playing time down the stretch. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jamel Dean is week-to-week with a toe injury suffered in Week 14. But fortunately for the club, Dean’s injury is not [more]
Ridder was the Falcons' third-round pick in 2022.
The Eagles are in the market for a new punter after Arryn Siposs suffered a leg injury on Sunday. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said today that Siposs, who was injured during Sunday’s game against the Giants, suffered a more serious injury than was initially thought. “Arryn’s is going to be a little longer than [more]
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were having tests done at Stanford Hospital.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC may happen earlier than expected.
At one time he was the highest-ranked player in Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class. Now he's officially headed to the SEC.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Quarterback Brock Purdy sustained an injury to his oblique, which places his availability in question for the 49ers' game Thursday at Seattle.