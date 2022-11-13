LOOK: North Carolina celebrates ACC Coastal Division title

The UNC football program just keeps proving the doubters wrong.

On Saturday, North Carolina punched its ticket to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game with a 36-34 win over Wake Forest, improving to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

The Tar Heels went up in the game early and fought back in the second half getting two key stops defensively to seal the deal in Winston-Salem. It was an impressive performance all around, led by quarterback Drake Maye who threw for over 400 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.

And following the game, the team celebrated the division title in the locker room as they are headed to Charlotte:

UNC has two regular season games left as they will host Georgia Tech next week and then NC State the week after. With this win, they should also see their College Football Playoff ranking increase as well on Tuesday. The Tar Heels still have bigger things to play for in the coming weeks.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire