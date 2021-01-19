New-look No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet for Chase Elliott in 2021
Hendrick Motorsports unveiled the 2021 version of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet for the NASCAR Cup Series on Tuesday. The NAPA colors will be the primary look for defending series champion Chase Elliott for 26 races this year, including the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Last season, Elliott’s No. 9 featured NAPA Auto Parts as the primary sponsor for 25 points-paying races, including at Phoenix Raceway when Elliott won his first Cup championship. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native enters 2021 with 11 Cup Series victories, including a season-high five last year.
A look fit for the champ. See you all at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/Ix7hevUwhH
— NAPA KNOW HOW (@NAPAKnowHow) January 19, 2021