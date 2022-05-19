LOOK: Nick Saban stands firm in his NIL opinion, apologizes for singling out programs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach
  • Jimbo Fisher
    Jimbo Fisher
    American football player and coach

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M, Jackson State and Miami for how they have utilized the newly-passed name, image, likeness (NIL) policy. While it was originally intend for student-athletes to use their personal brands to land endorsements and sponsorship deals, it is allegedly being used by some as a way to entice recruits to commit to their program.

Saban referenced that the Crimson Tide’s 2022 recruiting class finished the cycle as the second-ranked class behind the Aggies out of College Station. He cites ‘buying players’ as the reason as to why that is.

Jimbo Fisher held a very heated press conference where he called out Saban. Even going as far as calling him a narcissist, that he should have been slapped as a child, needs to have his past looked into and that he’s done talking with the seven-time national championship-winning head coach.

Saban went on the radio to clarify some things. Here’s what he had to say.

Apologies for singling out specific programs

Makes it clear he is calling out the system, not individuals

He tried to contact the coaches of the programs he mentioned

Stands firm in his position that it's wrong, but not illegal

Clarifies who and what he meant to call out

1

1

Recommended Stories