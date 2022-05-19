LOOK: Nick Saban stands firm in his NIL opinion, apologizes for singling out programs

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M, Jackson State and Miami for how they have utilized the newly-passed name, image, likeness (NIL) policy. While it was originally intend for student-athletes to use their personal brands to land endorsements and sponsorship deals, it is allegedly being used by some as a way to entice recruits to commit to their program.

Saban referenced that the Crimson Tide’s 2022 recruiting class finished the cycle as the second-ranked class behind the Aggies out of College Station. He cites ‘buying players’ as the reason as to why that is.

Jimbo Fisher held a very heated press conference where he called out Saban. Even going as far as calling him a narcissist, that he should have been slapped as a child, needs to have his past looked into and that he’s done talking with the seven-time national championship-winning head coach.

Saban went on the radio to clarify some things. Here’s what he had to say.

Apologies for singling out specific programs

Nick Saban with @SXMCollege: "I should have never singled anybody out, and I apologize for that part of it." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 19, 2022

Makes it clear he is calling out the system, not individuals

Saban: "It's the whole system, and is this a sustainable system, and is it good for college football?" — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 19, 2022

He tried to contact the coaches of the programs he mentioned

Saban on @SXMCollege says he reached out to Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders and "never got a response. I feel bad about it." Saban reiterates that his philosophy about how to help players isn't changing — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 19, 2022

Stands firm in his position that it's wrong, but not illegal

Saban says he wasn't insinuating anyone did anything illegal. "That was something assumed by what I said." Adds that the system allows teams to operate this way. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 19, 2022

Clarifies who and what he meant to call out

Saban: "Collectives are the issue." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 19, 2022

