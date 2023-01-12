LOOK: Nick Saban’s final Coaches Poll of the college football season

At the end of every season, a number of FBS head coaches fill out a Coaches Poll. This season, just two coaches had Alabama ranked as a top-two team in the country. Those two were UTEP head coach Dana Dimel and Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Overall, Saban had six SEC programs that made the cut on his list. The Tide fell right behind the national champions, Georgia. It was also interesting to see Saban include several programs that are led by former Alabama assistant coaches.

Roll Tide Wire looks at Saban’s Coaches Poll to close out the 2022-2023 college football season.

Georgia Bulldogs (15-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TCU Horned Frogs (13-2)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines (13-1)

Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers (11-2)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2)

Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

Washington Huskies (11-2)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes (10-4)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (12-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles (10-3)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats (10-4)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans (11-3)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (11-3)

Ken Ruinard / staff-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon State Beavers (10-3)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (10-3)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers (10-4)

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

UCLA Bruins (9-4)

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-4)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-4)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-4)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Trojans (12-2)

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Texas Longhorns (8-5)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-5)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins (8-5)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

