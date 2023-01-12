LOOK: Nick Saban’s final Coaches Poll of the college football season
At the end of every season, a number of FBS head coaches fill out a Coaches Poll. This season, just two coaches had Alabama ranked as a top-two team in the country. Those two were UTEP head coach Dana Dimel and Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Overall, Saban had six SEC programs that made the cut on his list. The Tide fell right behind the national champions, Georgia. It was also interesting to see Saban include several programs that are led by former Alabama assistant coaches.
Roll Tide Wire looks at Saban’s Coaches Poll to close out the 2022-2023 college football season.
Georgia Bulldogs (15-0)
Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)
TCU Horned Frogs (13-2)
Michigan Wolverines (13-1)
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)
Tennessee Volunteers (11-2)
Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2)
Washington Huskies (11-2)
Utah Utes (10-4)
Tulane Green Wave (12-2)
Florida State Seminoles (10-3)
Kansas State Wildcats (10-4)
USC Trojans (11-3)
Clemson Tigers (11-3)
Oregon State Beavers (10-3)
Oregon Ducks (10-3)
LSU Tigers (10-4)
UCLA Bruins (9-4)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-4)
Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-4)
Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-4)
Troy Trojans (12-2)
Texas Longhorns (8-5)
South Carolina Gamecocks (8-5)
Maryland Terrapins (8-5)
