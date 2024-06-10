LOOK: Nick Chubb back in a Browns uniform for first time since injury

The Cleveland Browns have been without their superstar running back Nick Chubb since Week 2 after suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, however, as the Browns perform their media day duties, Chubb is back in the brown and orange as they create hype videos around his presence. While there is no timetable on Chubb’s return to the field, it is hard not to assume he will be back and ready to roll with the way the team is marketing around him.

Chubb was sorely missed last season as the Browns struggled to find efficiency on the ground without him. His return into the lineup would spark the Browns not only on the field, but the fans in the stadium and at home watching on television as well.

Take a look here as the Browns share an inside look at the filming of Chubb’s hype video during their media day session:

