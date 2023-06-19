LOOK: The NFL’s top safeties, per TD Wire
The safety position has increased in importance over the years in the NFL as the need for more players able to cover pass catchers has increased.
Who are the best safeties in the league?
Below are the top 11, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. See them below and read his full post for a full scouting report and film breakdown for each.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Scroll to continue with content
1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks
3. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions
4. Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
5. Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints
6. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
7. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
8. Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
9. Tashaun Gipson Sr., San Francisco 49ers
10. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
11. Vonn Bell, Carolina Panthers
Honorable mention
Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
Juan Thornhill, Cleveland Browns
Duron Harmon, Las Vegas Raiders