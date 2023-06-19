LOOK: The NFL’s top safeties, per TD Wire

The safety position has increased in importance over the years in the NFL as the need for more players able to cover pass catchers has increased.

Who are the best safeties in the league?

Below are the top 11, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. See them below and read his full post for a full scouting report and film breakdown for each.

1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2. Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

3. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions

4. Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
5. Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
6. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

7. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

8. Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

9. Tashaun Gipson Sr., San Francisco 49ers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
10. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

11. Vonn Bell, Carolina Panthers

Honorable mention

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
