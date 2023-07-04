LOOK: The NFL’s top linebackers entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire

It continues to be an offseason of lists and rankings and next up from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar are the linebackers. In his positional rankings series, going backward from safety to quarterback, he gives us the top 11 off-bal linebackers in the NFL entering the 2023 season.

No Arizona Cardinals make the list, which should surprise nobody, even with the addition of a solid veteran Kyzir White. He just isn’t at the same level as these players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Who makes the cut?

Check out below and be sure to read Farrar’s full post for a complete analysis and breakdown with film.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

5. Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mention

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire