LOOK: The NFL’s top linebackers entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire
It continues to be an offseason of lists and rankings and next up from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar are the linebackers. In his positional rankings series, going backward from safety to quarterback, he gives us the top 11 off-bal linebackers in the NFL entering the 2023 season.
No Arizona Cardinals make the list, which should surprise nobody, even with the addition of a solid veteran Kyzir White. He just isn’t at the same level as these players.
Who makes the cut?
Check out below and be sure to read Farrar’s full post for a complete analysis and breakdown with film.
1. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
2. Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills
3. Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
4. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
6. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
7. Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears
8. Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Ja'Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots
11. Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers
Honorable mention
De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals