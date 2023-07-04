LOOK: The NFL’s top linebackers entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire

Jess Root
·1 min read

It continues to be an offseason of lists and rankings and next up from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar are the linebackers. In his positional rankings series, going backward from safety to quarterback, he gives us the top 11 off-bal linebackers in the NFL entering the 2023 season.

No Arizona Cardinals make the list, which should surprise nobody, even with the addition of a solid veteran Kyzir White. He just isn’t at the same level as these players.

Who makes the cut?

Check out below and be sure to read Farrar’s full post for a complete analysis and breakdown with film.

1. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2. Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

3. Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

4. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
6. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports
7. Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
8. Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
9. Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals

10. Ja'Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
11. Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mention

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
