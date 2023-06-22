LOOK: The NFL’s top cornerbacks entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire
Cornerback play is critical in the NFL. Teams must pass the ball and stop the pass. That requires pass rushers and guys who can cover.
Who are the best cornerbacks in the NFL? The Arizona Cardinals do not have any of them.
The top 11, plus some who get honorable mention are below, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. Read his full article for player breakdowns and film work.
1. James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles
2. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
3. Darius Slay, Philadelphia EEagles
4. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
5. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers
6. Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos
7. D.J. Reed, New York Jets
8. Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
9. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
10. Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
Honorable mention
Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys
Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills