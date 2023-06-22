LOOK: The NFL’s top cornerbacks entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire

Jess Root
·1 min read

Cornerback play is critical in the NFL. Teams must pass the ball and stop the pass. That requires pass rushers and guys who can cover.

Who are the best cornerbacks in the NFL? The Arizona Cardinals do not have any of them.

The top 11, plus some who get honorable mention are below, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. Read his full article for player breakdowns and film work.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

 

1. James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

3. Darius Slay, Philadelphia EEagles

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

5. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

6. Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos

7. D.J. Reed, New York Jets

8. Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

9. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

10. Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

11. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mention

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

Recommended Stories