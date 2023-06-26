LOOK: The NFL’s best slot defenders entering 2023
In addition to safeties and boundary cornerbacks, defenders who can cover inside in the slot are critical in the NFL.
Who are the best ones in the league entering this coming season?
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar gives us his top 11 slot defenders, plus some who receive honorable mention.
Check them out below and read his full post for a complete breakdown of each player.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Scroll to continue with content
1. Tavierre Thomas, Houston Texans
2. Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys
3. Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans
4. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins
6. L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
7. DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
8. Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots
10. Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Honorable mention
Kenny Moore II. Indianapolis Colts
Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
Bryce Callahan, Los Angeles Chargers
Cobie Durant, Los Angeles Rams