LOOK: The NFL’s best slot defenders entering 2023

In addition to safeties and boundary cornerbacks, defenders who can cover inside in the slot are critical in the NFL.

Who are the best ones in the league entering this coming season?

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar gives us his top 11 slot defenders, plus some who receive honorable mention.

Check them out below and read his full post for a complete breakdown of each player.

1. Tavierre Thomas, Houston Texans

2. Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys

3. Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
4. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
6. L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

7. DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

8. Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots

10. Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 034

11. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Honorable mention

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
