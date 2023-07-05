LOOK: The NFL’s best edge defenders entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire
Players who can rush the passer are critical in the NFL. The edge position in a defense, whether labeled a defensive end or a linebacker, is one of the premium positions in the league because of its impact, disrupting the passing game.
Who are the best edge defenders in the NFL?
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar continues his positional rankings. The top 11 are below. Read his full post to get a full scouting report and film breakdown.
1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
3. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
4. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
5. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
7. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
9. Matthew Judon, New England Patriots
10. Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins
Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Honorable mention
Za’Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns
Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles