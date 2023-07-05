LOOK: The NFL’s best edge defenders entering 2023, per Touchdown Wire

Jess Root
·1 min read

Players who can rush the passer are critical in the NFL. The edge position in a defense, whether labeled a defensive end or a linebacker, is one of the premium positions in the league because of its impact, disrupting the passing game.

Who are the best edge defenders in the NFL?

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar continues his positional rankings. The top 11 are below. Read his full post to get a full scouting report and film breakdown.

1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

3. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
4. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

5. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
7. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
8. Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
9. Matthew Judon, New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
10. Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mention

