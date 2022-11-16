A look at NFC playoff standings after Week 10
Take a quick look at the NFC's current seedings for the 2022 NFL playoff picture through 10 weeks of regular season football.
The #Texans made a series of transactions with their practice squad on Tuesday that could have implications in the future
Amazon expected better. The good news is that better could be coming. After telling advertisers that it would have an average of 12.5 million viewers for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and then quibbling with Nielsen as to the accuracy of its numbers, Amazon Prime has seen the official ratings slip to a season [more]
Here's an early look at where the Philadelphia Eagles sit in the NFC playoff race as Week 10 comes to a close
With their CB room wearing thin, the Panthers signed ninth-year veteran T.J. Carrie to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Antonio Callaway hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2020, but the NFL hasn’t given up on him. The Cowboys are signing the receiver to their practice squad, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Callaway worked out for the team last week. Callaway attended the Colts’ rookie minicamp in May, but he was last with a team [more]
Devin McCourty admits he probably could've used better wording on a comment made Sunday.
Cornerback AJ Parker signs back to the Lions practice squad
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round, but his ball-security issues cost him his job.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The #49ers made a swap at QB and WR on the practice squad.
College Football Playoff rankings prediction. What will the third top 25 be when it comes out on Tuesday night?
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you."
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The mother of the Chiefs receiver provided an update on her son’s injury on social media.
The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz [more]
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.