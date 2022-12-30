A look at NFC playoff picture entering Week 17 of 2022
An updated look at NFC playoff picture entering Week 17 of 2022.
An updated look at NFC playoff picture entering Week 17 of 2022.
The Colts ruled out 3 players Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Giants.
Colt McCoy suffered concussion symptoms after practicing Thursday. Blough will start instead of Trace McSorley.
Injury Report: #Falcons rule out three players for Sunday's game against the #Cardinals
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off - and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. ''There's really not much more to be said - it's Pittsburgh Steelers week,'' said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of the rivalry.
Rams vs. Chargers: The matchups, how to watch and who will win.
His contract will count more than $8 million against the 2023 salary cap for the Cardinals.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.
Week 17 on Sunday Night Football features a fierce rivalry between Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. As the end of the regular season quickly approaches, we’re officially thinking about
Trey Smith is the #Chiefs' resident pancake specialist — his penchant for the dominant blocks is a source of joy for his coaches and a source of inspiration for his team.
With two weeks remaining in the NFL season, only eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff race. Eleven teams have already clinched a playoff berth, including four division titles, leaving five spots open. Both No. 1 seeds are up for grabs with four NFC teams and three AFC teams vying for a bye a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama didn’t have to deal with any opt-outs from its current players, but its depth still took a hit.
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Kyle Van Noy pointed out a notable difference between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Patriots coach Bill Belichick that doesn't paint his former boss in the best light.
The Columbus Dispatch and Georgia sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes vs. Bulldogs game, and what the final score will be.
South Carolina’s head coach has a pretty firm stance on this concept.
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) No one should expect Notre Dame and South Carolina to look - or probably play - like they did late in the regular season. The 19th-ranked Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 21 CFP) and the 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) will be without several of their best players when they meet in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday. Notre Dame, which averaged 40 points while winning five consecutive games before losing to Southern California in the regular-season finale, will be without quarterback Drew Pyne, All-American tight end Michael Mayer, standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, cornerback Cam Hart and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]