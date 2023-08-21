A look at the next 50 seniors to watch in Hampton Roads for the Class of 2024

The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press released its list of the Top 50 high school senior football players in Hampton Roads on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the next 50 players who just missed.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Isaiah Acres, Oscar Smith, wide receiver/defensive back — He finished with 20 receptions for 262 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Mike Alleyne, Warwick, athlete

David Applewhite, Phoebus, lineman — Applewhite (6-4, 290) was first team All-Peninsula District last season at Woodside High last season.

Kekoa Augon-Benavente, Indian River, running back — Rushed for 434 yards and four touchdowns.

Cody Batts, Atlantic Shores, linebacker — Batts (6-0, 220) had 77 tackles – 25 for loss – eight pass breakups and three sacks.

Luke Beachum, Tallwood, tight end/defensive line — Beachum (6-6, 275) is a four-year starter.

Hayden Blanchard, York, lineman — Blanchard (6-4, 265) is a three-year starter who earned second-team All-Bay Rivers District honors.

Tavyion Blockett, Warhill, wide receiver/defensive back — He was second team All-Bay Rivers District.

Darius Bowman, Maury, lineman — Bowman (6-3, 250) is a two-year starter for an offense that averaged nearly 500 total yards.

Sam Braidwood, Cox, kicker/punter — Briadwood made 41 of 41 extra points and was 3 of 5 on field goals to earn third-team All-Tidewater honors. He is ranked the No. 2 kicker in the state and No. 51 in the nation.

Jaylen Britt, Menchville, lineman — Britt (6-2, 265) had 54 tackles – 23 for loss – and 8.5 sacks. He was second team All-Peninsula District.

Will Brophy, Kellam, lineman — Brophy (6-5, 285) is getting heavy interest because of his size a footwork.

Anthony Brown, Booker T. Washington, defensive lineman — Brown (6-4, 205) had 70 tackles and 12 sacks to earn second-team All-Eastern District honors.

Dorein Bryant, Great Bridge, defensive end

Carlos Carrales, Kecoughtan, lineman — Carrales (6-2, 300) was second team All-Peninsula District.

Paul Stephen Davis, Phoebus, running back — He was first team All-Peninsula District at Woodside High last season.

Sam Diggs, Deep Creek, linebacker

Justin Eaton, Norcom, linebacker — He finished with 79 tackles – 16 for loss – and five sacks to earn second-team All-Eastern District honors.

Kyler Edwards, First Colonial, wide receiver/safety — Edwards, who was second team All-Beach District, had 80 tackles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Frank Fields IV, Maury, lineman — Fields (6-2, 290) has a 3.1 grade-point average and earned second-team All-Eastern District honors last season at Booker T. Washington High.

Makai Frisby, Booker T. Washington, defensive back — Frisby, nicknamed Primetime, has 13 career interceptions.

Ri’jon Hammond, Warwick, running back — He was second team All-Peninsula District last season at Woodside.

Jordan Henderson, Bayside, running back/defensive back

Malachi Hinton, Indian River, running back — A three-year starter, he had nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards with four touchdowns last season.

Noah Hodges, Bruton, lineman — Hodges (6-0, 290) was second team All-Bay Rivers District.

Avir Johnson, Landstown, defensive end — Johnson (6-2, 230) was second team All-Beach District and has a 3.8 grade-point average.

Darius Johnson, Kempsville, running back/defensive back

Terrance Lamb, Churchland wide receiver/cornerback

Jamarrie Lumpkin, Hampton, athlete — He had more than 600 total yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had five interceptions on defense.

Elijah Matthews, Lafayette, defensive back — He was first team All-Bay Rivers District and all-region.

Andrew McClung, Maury, kicker/punter — He averaged 40.9 yards a punt last season – including three for more than 50 yards – and was second team All-Eastern District as a punter and kicker.

Jordan McDowell, Oscar Smith, lineman

Rhett McNamara, First Colonial, quarterback/wide receiver/cornerback — McNamara, who was second team All-Beach District, had more than 1,300 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had three interceptions on defense.

Christian Murphy, Maury, lineman — Murphy (5-10, 250) is a three-year starter who was first team all-state and has played in the past two state championship games.

Malachi Nixon, King’s Fork, safety — He had more than 50 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Amari Noble, Bayside, defensive end/offensive line — He was second team All-Beach District.

Hayden Oleksy, Lafayette, quarterback — He was first team All-Bay Rivers District.

Mason Phelps, Hickory, linebacker — Finished with 108 tackles – 10 for loss – and three sacks to earn all-region honors.

Joshua Pittman, King’s Fork, linebacker/defensive end

Shane Riemann, Menchville, linebacker/running back — Riemann, who was second team All-Peninsula District, had 72 tackles, including 17 for loss.

Alex Rios, Catholic, linebacker — Rios (6-1, 220) was second team all-state.

Demond Smith, Windsor, lineman — Smith (6-3, 270) is a four-year starter and was second team All-Tri-Rivers District last season.

Gregory “Rico” Taylor III, Western Branch, running back/defensive back

Damon Thornton, Norfolk Christian, lineman — Thornton (6-2, 295) was second team all-state.

Cooper Tyszko, Norfolk Academy, quarterback — Tyszko (6-4, 190) threw for 1,740 yards and 19 touchdowns. He earned second-team all-state honors and was the Co-Tidewater Conference Player of the Year.

Lance Watters, Hickory, wide receiver — Watters (6-3, 190) had 38 receptions for 700 yards last season and earned all-region honors. He also plays quarterback and defensive back.

Tavin Whitehead, Tallwood, lineman — Whitehead (6-4, 305) is a four-year starter.

David Wilk, Kellam, running back/linebacker — Wilk (6-1, 210) rushed for more than 500 yards and earned second-team All-Beach District honors.

Nazeer WolMart, Lafayette, linebacker — He was first team All-Bay River District and all-region.

Octavian Young, Bayside, defensive back/wide receiver

