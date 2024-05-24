Take a look at how much UNC will make for their likeness in the new EA Sports college football game

The highly anticipated return of EA Sports NCAA college football game will be here in no time, and we are now learning more details on how much the University of North Carolina and the other 133 football programs are getting paid for their likeness.

According to CllctMedia, the payments to schools are based on a tier system, accounting programs status in Associated Press polls for the last decade, with UNC set to rake in $59,925.09 as a tier two school. Clemson is the only ACC school to crack tier one and will bring in $99,875.16 because of it.

Joining UNC as ACC schools in tier two are Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and newly acquired Stanford. Tier three with a payout of $39,950.06 has Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and SMU. Meanwhile, the final tier four with the lowest payout of $9,987.52 features Boston College, Duke, Cal, and Virginia.

Using the AP poll to create a tier payout system isn’t new for EA Sports, utilizing this model between 1997-2013. The article also mentions that these payouts could look entirely different next season as they will continue to rework the model based on the success of the program.

It’s no telling if UNC will fail to crack the AP top 25 this season if they drop a tier, but it’s safe to say Duke shouldn’t be leaving that tier four anytime soon.

The game has a release date of July 19th and is already available for pre-order.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire