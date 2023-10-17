LOOK: MSU football suggests it’ll wear new ‘Shadows’ black uniforms vs. UM
It looks like Michigan State will be breaking out their new alternate uniforms for this Saturday’s rivalry game vs. Michigan.
Michigan State’s official social media account released a teaser clip on Tuesday night that suggests the team will wear their new “Shadows” black uniforms this week against Michigan. The tweet from the account can be seen below:
Saturday. pic.twitter.com/e2AMVEfk3j
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 17, 2023
This offseason Michigan State unveiled new black alternate uniforms known as the “Shadows” uniform. These received a ton of excitement from the fanbase and it appears they’ll wear them for the first time ever against Michigan.
Kickoff between the Spartans and Wolverines is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on NBC.
