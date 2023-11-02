LOOK: MSU football schedule finalized for 2024 season

The Michigan State 2024 football schedule has officially been finalized.

The Big Ten released the complete 2024 schedule on Thursday, which includes nine conference games per team. Michigan State will be part of the first Big Ten game of the year when they head to Maryland in week two on Sept. 7. The rest of the Big Ten slate includes home games against Ohio State, Iowa, Indiana, Purdue and Rutgers, and road games at Oregon, Michigan and Illinois.

Michigan State’s non-conference schedule includes home games against Florida Atlantic and Louisiana, and a road game at Boston College.

Check out the complete Michigan State 2024 schedule below:

