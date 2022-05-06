LOOK: MSU football releases pictures of Peach Bowl Championship ring

The 2021 football season was one Spartans will never forget so it was only fitting for the players, coaches and staff to get some bling for it.

Michigan State football’s official Twitter account released pictures and a video showing off the team’s 2021 Peach Bowl Championship ring.

The ring also includes the score from Michigan State’s victory over rival Michigan. The fact that the Spartans included that score on the ring bothered a number of Wolverines fans on social media so it’s clear that blown 16-point lead back in October still gets under their skin…

Check out the sweet championship ring below with the video and pictures posted by Michigan State:

