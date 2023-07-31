LOOK: MSU football releases more photos for new black ‘Shadows’ helmet

Michigan State football will be donning some new threads next year and part of that is a brand new black alternate helmet.

Michigan State unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming season this weekend, which included a new black “Shadows” alternate jersey. This includes a new black helmet with a green Spartans logo on the side.

On Sunday, Michigan State released some additional photos of the new look black helmet. Check out some of those photos below:

The Helmet 🤌🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/uDOIod6Xkf — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire