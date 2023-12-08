LOOK: MSU football announces hiring of six assistant coaches

Michigan State football has officially announced the hiring of multiple assistant coaches.

There had been reports of numerous assistant coach hirings for new Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith but that was made official on Thursday. Michigan State released an official announcement for the hiring of six assistant coaches, including Brian Lindgren as the new offensive coordinator. Additionally, Michigan State announced the hiring of five support staffers.

Check out the complete breakdown of the new assistant coaches Michigan State will be welcoming to East Lansing below:

Head Coach Jonathan Smith announced today additions to his staff. 📰 | https://t.co/QJMkQ2cSWz#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/27ZFBoejgO — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 7, 2023

