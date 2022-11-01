LOOK: MSU basketball to wear new military-themed uniform against Gonzaga on Nov. 11
Michigan State basketball will be wearing a new military-themed uniform for their upcoming Veterans Day matchup against Gonzaga.
The Spartans released a video of the new uniform on Tuesday, with both the Spartans and Bulldogs wearing a digital camouflage print. Check out the uniform below:
11-11-22 pic.twitter.com/a97RH3jWhC
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 1, 2022
The game will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.
