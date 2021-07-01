LOOK: MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo spotted with PGA legend

With the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit looming this weekend, a lot of celebrity and pro-am events take place in the days leading up to it.

Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo is known as an avid golfer and has been seen at similar events before.

At Wednesday’s event at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Izzo was spotted walking with 2021 PGA Championship winner and PGA legend Phil Mickelson.

Two legends of their own sports being seen together is always cool to see. Look for yourself here:

Coach Izzo hitting the links at the @RocketClassic ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/HLdmhk8H6n — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) June 30, 2021