‘They look like monsters;’ Oregon Ducks size of players blew away Kenjon Barner at spring game

Two years ago, when the Oregon Ducks athletic department brought in Dan Lanning from Georgia, they had visions of constructing a team in the image of a traditional SEC program, full of brute size, strength, and physicality on the lines of scrimmage.

Whether it’s through the transfer portal or old-fashioned recruiting, Lanning and his staff have delivered imposing linemen, and it’s already paid dividends for the Ducks. Last year, an inexperienced Oregon O-line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award (given to the best O-line in college football), and the Ducks also had one of their best pass-rush units in years.

In 2024, Oregon looks poised to improve on last season’s success in the trenches with the additions of DTs Ja’Maree Caldwell (Houston) and Derrick Harmon (Michigan State), and the development of young linemen already on Oregon’s roster.

On the most recent episode of the “Sco-ing Long Podcast”, co-hosts Zachary Neel and Jonathan Stewart spoke to former Ducks running back Kenjon Barner, who expressed a lot of excitement for the increased strength along the line of scrimmage. After watching the Ducks up close as an honorary coach at the Oregon spring game, Barner had a major takeaway.

“They look like monsters if I’m being real with you,” Barner said. “It’s crazy to look at that sideline and it almost resembles an NFL sideline. These are kids, but they’re built like grown men.”

Size is certainly a strength in the trenches for the Ducks, with guys like Jordan Burch (6-foot-6, 290 pounds), Derrick Harmon (6-foot-5, 330 pounds), and A’Mauri Washington (6-foot-3, 330 pounds) all expected to be major contributors. However, it was sophomore Matayo Uiagalelei who stood out to Barner the most.

“You look at Matayo, he’s an absolute monster. These dudes are huge,” Barner said. “This isn’t your Pac-12 — rest in peace to the Pac-12 — this team is constructed like an SEC team the way that they’re built, It’s scary.”

The Ducks have seen several elite defensive linemen come through their program in the last 20 years, but as Barner went on to mention, those guys were exceptions to the rule. Now, they’re the standard.

“We had a couple of guys back when I was playing, like Dion Jordan, who was an anomaly,” Barner said. “Dion was tall, but he wasn’t as thick from a muscular standpoint. When you look at the team now, the Deforest Buckners, the Arik Armsteads, the Will Tukuafus, that’s a norm on this team. When you look up and down this roster, all you see is big, lengthy, strong-built young men. It’s crazy the way that this team is constructed.”

The Ducks have high expectations placed on them for next season, and a lot of their success will depend on the play of the offensive and defensive lines. And as the Ducks transition into the Big Ten, a conference that historically favors running the football, having a D-line with a commanding presence will be even more important.

