A look at Missouri State men's basketball's 2024-25 roster under head coach Cuonzo Martin
Missouri State men's basketball appears to have a full roster ahead of the 2024-25 season after a busy few months for head coach Cuonzo Martin since retaking over the program.
As of Wednesday morning, Martin appears to have 13 filled scholarships with a balance of juniors, sophomores and freshmen along with two who enter the season with one final year of eligibility.
More players could commit to the Bears in the coming weeks with no penalty. The Bears will need to be down to 13 scholarship players by the fall semester.
Here are the players on the Missouri State men's basketball roster.
Wesley Oba, Delaware State transfer
Oba is a 6-foot-8 forward with one year of eligibility remaining.
Allen Udemadu, Morgan State transfer
Udemadu is a 6-foot-10 forward with one year of eligibility remaining.
Vincent Brady II, IUPUI transfer
Brady is a 6-foot-4 guard with two years of eligibility remaining.
Sam Murray II, Murray State transfer
Murray is a 6-foot-9 forward with two years of eligibility remaining.
Mozae Downing-Rivers, Barton Community College transfer
Downing-Rivers is a 6-foot-6 point guard with two years of eligibility remaining.
Michael Osei-Bonsu, Vincennes University transfer
Osei-Bonsu is a 6-foot-5 forward with two years of eligibility remaining.
Jalen Hampton, South Plains College (Texas) transfer
Hampton is a 6-foot-7 forward with two years of eligibility remaining.
Dez White, Austin Peay transfer
White is a 6-foot-2 shooting guard who will be a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.
Nick Kramer
Kramer is a 6-foot-3 guard coming off his redshirt freshman season at MSU. He ended his 2023-24 season injured after eight appearances. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining with the chance of four if he was to apply for an injury waiver during his senior year.
Tommy Pinegar
Pinegar, a Greenwood graduate, was placed on scholarship before his redshirt freshman season after starting his career as a walk-on. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Zaxton King, Lawrence High (Kansas)
King is a 6-foot-2 combo guard who will be a freshman with four years of eligibility.
Jurrell Baldwin, Hyde Park Career Academy (Chicago)
Baldwin is a 6-foot-7 forward who will be a freshman with four years of eligibility.
Makhai Valentine, Link Year Prep
Valentine is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who will be a freshman with four years of eligibility.
C.J. Gaines, Calvary Day (Georgia)
Gaines is a 5-foot-9 walk-on point guard who will be a freshman with four years of eligibility.
