A look at Missouri State men's basketball's 2024-25 roster under head coach Cuonzo Martin

Missouri State men's basketball appears to have a full roster ahead of the 2024-25 season after a busy few months for head coach Cuonzo Martin since retaking over the program.

As of Wednesday morning, Martin appears to have 13 filled scholarships with a balance of juniors, sophomores and freshmen along with two who enter the season with one final year of eligibility.

More players could commit to the Bears in the coming weeks with no penalty. The Bears will need to be down to 13 scholarship players by the fall semester.

Here are the players on the Missouri State men's basketball roster.

Delaware State University Hornets forward Wesley Oba (15) dunks the ball against the University of Delaware Blue Hens during the annual men's basketball game at DSU's Memorial Hall in Dover, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The Hens won 78-67.

Oba is a 6-foot-8 forward with one year of eligibility remaining.

FSW forward Allen Udemadu dunks during practice at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Udemadu is a 6-foot-10 forward with one year of eligibility remaining.

Iowa State University Cyclones guard Caleb Grill (2) and IUPUI Jaguars guard Vincent Brady II (1) battle for the lose ball during the first half in the season opening home game at Hilton Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Brady is a 6-foot-4 guard with two years of eligibility remaining.

More: How Cuonzo Martin sold Vincent Brady II on Missouri State basketball's championship future

Murray State's Sam Murray II breaks up an attempted basket by Missouri State junior Cesare Edwards during a game at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Murray is a 6-foot-9 forward with two years of eligibility remaining.

Downing-Rivers is a 6-foot-6 point guard with two years of eligibility remaining.

Osei-Bonsu is a 6-foot-5 forward with two years of eligibility remaining.

Jalen Hampton, a juco transfer from South Plains College, walks through Missouri State's Plaster Student Union during his visit to the university on May 3, 2024.

Hampton is a 6-foot-7 forward with two years of eligibility remaining.

Stetson's Jalen Blackmon (5) drives past Austin Peay's Dez White (2) during the ASUN championship game at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

White is a 6-foot-2 shooting guard who will be a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

Missouri State freshman Nick Kramer celebrates with Head Coach Dana Ford after Kramer hit a basket sending the game to overtime against the Drake Bulldogs at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Nick Kramer

Kramer is a 6-foot-3 guard coming off his redshirt freshman season at MSU. He ended his 2023-24 season injured after eight appearances. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining with the chance of four if he was to apply for an injury waiver during his senior year.

Missouri State freshman Tommy Pinegar during an exhibition game against the Westminster College Blue Jays at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Tommy Pinegar

Pinegar, a Greenwood graduate, was placed on scholarship before his redshirt freshman season after starting his career as a walk-on. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lawrence High's Zaxton King throws down a dunk against Hayden in the seventh place game of the Topeka Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 20. Lawrence High defeated Hayden 87-77.

King is a 6-foot-2 combo guard who will be a freshman with four years of eligibility.

Baldwin is a 6-foot-7 forward who will be a freshman with four years of eligibility.

Steel Valley's Makhai Valentine reacts to an official's call during Friday's game at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School. OLSH defeated Steel Valley 71-66. Valentine scored a game high of 39 points.

Valentine is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who will be a freshman with four years of eligibility.

C.J. Gaines, Calvary Day (Georgia)

Gaines is a 5-foot-9 walk-on point guard who will be a freshman with four years of eligibility.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State men's basketball 2024-25 roster under Cuonzo Martin