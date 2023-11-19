Look: Missouri football's Harrison Mevis hits 'Gator chomp' after game-winning FG vs. Florida

There might not be anything better than capping off senior night with a game-winning field goal in the final moments. For Missouri football kicker Harrison Mevis, nailing that feat elicited a fun celebration.

Mevis, the No. 9 Tigers' (9-2, 5-2 SEC) all-time leading scorer, converted a 30-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to grant Missouri a 33-31 win over Florida on Saturday. He then motioned the Gator chomp, a celebrative gesture synonymous with Florida and its fans.

HARRISON MEVIS WITH THE CHOMP!!! pic.twitter.com/6LPaavQCtD — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 19, 2023

Mevis' game winner capped off a 12-play, 62-yard drive that started with just 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Florida nearly sealed the win and spoiled the Tigers' senior night, but quarterback Brady Cook kept the chains moving on a 27-yard pass to Luther Burden on fourth-and-17 on the game-winning drive.

Mevis, or the "Thiccer Kicker," was important in the Tigers' win, going 4 of 4 field-goal attempts and 3 of 3 extra-point tries.

The Tigers' three-headed monster of Cook, Burden and running back Cody Schrader led the way against the Gators, as Cook completed 20 of 34 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown. Burden caught nine passes for 158 yards and Schrader ran for 148 yards and a score on 23 rushes.

Harrison Mevis stats

Year FG FG percentage XP Points (total) 2020 17-20 85% 28-28 79 2021 23-25 92% 41-41 110 2022 22-28 78.6% 33-33 99 2023 22-28 78.6% 37-38 103

