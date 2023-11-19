Look: Mississippi State's Greg Knox rides ATV into locker room before Southern Miss game

Mississippi State interim coach Greg Knox wasted no time getting to it on Saturday.

In his first game leading the Bulldogs since former coach Zach Arnett was fired, Knox appeared to fire up his players in an unconventional way: riding an ATV into the locker room.

🚨GREG KNOX ON A FOUR WHEELER PREGAME🚨 pic.twitter.com/siTeHs3wDF — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) November 19, 2023

It appeared to work, as Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) defeated Southern Miss 41-20, earning its first win since defeating Arkansas 7-3 on Oct. 21 to break a three-game skid.

Knox is on his second stint as the Bulldogs' interim coach, also serving in the role for the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl, a 31-27 win over Louisville. The 60-year-old assistant was a senior offensive analyst before being promoted this season, but formerly coached Mississippi State's running backs from 2009-17.

Knox followed former Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen to Florida, and also served as the Gators' interim coach in 2021 after Mullen was fired. His latest challenge will be to lead Mississippi State to bowl eligibility vs. No. 13 Ole Miss on Thursday in the Egg Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Look: Mississippi State's Greg Knox ride ATV in locker room