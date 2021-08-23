LOOK: Minnesota to wear alternate uniforms against Ohio State

Nothing says a big game like a prime-time matchup with the lights on. Throw in some alternate threads and you know that things have reached a fever pitch.

That’s the case with the first college football game of the year for Minnesota and Ohio State it appears. It might be on a Thursday night, but it’s at night under the lights as an event all by itself on FOX. And it appears the Golden Gophers are taking advantage of the setting to also unveil some alternate uniforms.

The official Minnesota Football Twitter account dropped the announcement and reveal late last week in a video that had a lot of emotion in it. Watch below as the players lose their rowing-the-boat minds as the uniforms are revealed.

It might seem like the reaction doesn’t quite match the situation here, but you have to love the Minnesota players for getting in the right frame of mind to try and knock off the favored Buckeyes.

Meanwhile, it’ll probably be a business trip with the standard, clean, white top and gray pants for Ohio State. Tune in on September 2 to watch all the fun.

