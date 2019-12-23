A look at what might be Lamar Jackson’s final season stats

Sunday's win over the Browns might be the last time in 2019 that Lamar Jackson hits the field.

With the Ravens having clinched the AFC's top spot in the playoffs, there little reason for Jackson to take snaps next weekend against the Steelers in the season finale.

Should that be the last game of Jackson's season, his numbers are certainly at an MVP-level through 15 games.

"He's definitely been doing it consistently for a long time now," Marshal Yanda said. "He's obviously very special in what he does, in space, in throwing the football and all those things. We've done it for such weeks in a row without any drag, we had some drag in the first quarter into the second quarter but then boom, we got hot and he diced them up fast."

After Sunday's performance, Jackson will finish the season with 3,127 yards passing - a 208.5 yard-per game pace - with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 66.1 percent of his passes on 265-of-401 passing with a quarterback rating of 113.3. On the ground, he's ran for 1,206 yards on 176 carries for 11.7 yards per attempt. He's also added seven touchdowns on the ground.

Jackson is currently set to end the year with 4,333 total yards, 43 touchdowns, eight turnovers and a bevy of Ravens records.

Should the Ravens decide to sit Jackson next week, he'll likely have the MVP award on ice.

That will only make his numbers more impressive, considering he'll have skipped out on one game at the end of the season, and missed a handful of final quarters throughout the season because he put the Ravens up by so many points.

"It's impressive," coach John Harbaugh said. "That's kind of how Lamar operates...how many interceptions did he have for the season? Six? 36 to 6. What more do you need to say? It's amazing. It's tremendous. Should I say it?...It's not bad for a running back."

