Look: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh joins Wolverines pick-six celebration photo vs. Minnesota

Just two plays in, Michigan was already up 7-0 over Minnesota. But the score wasn't courtesy of the Wolverines' offense.

Will Johnson picked off Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis on the second play of the game, just 14 seconds in, and brought the ball to the house for an opening pick-six. Some teams have a turnover chain, or even a turnover throne, but for the Wolverines, it's the turnover buffs — a special pair of sunglasses.

No. 2️⃣ delivers on the second play of the game.



Will Johnson's Pick-6 gets things started tonight in Minneapolis.@Willj1228 x @UMichFootball



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/ZVaYdsQrb4 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 7, 2023

After the play, the Michigan defense got together for the post-turnover celebration, with Johnson sitting on a chair in the center wearing the special gear. Usually the celebration is limited to just the players, but coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale wanted in on the action:

Harbaugh jumped into the bottom left of the picture, and Clinkscale pulled him back to make sure he didn't block the whole group and Johnson was still in the center. The result? A new Harbaugh classic.

Johnson's pick-six was Michigan's second of the season, after Mike Sainristil's first against Rutgers on Sept. 23. The interception was Johnson's first of the year.

