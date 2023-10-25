Look: Michigan State basketball starting five against Hillsdale

Michigan State opens their 2023-24 season tonight against Hillsdale College in an exhibition at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The exhibition plays as the first tune up as the Spartans gear up for the upcoming regular season.

Ahead of the game tonight, via X/Twitter, MSU has released who is in the starting five for the game.

Tonight's starters for our exhibition matchup vs Hillsdale 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/miulJW9Nz4 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 25, 2023

The starting five will feature: AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins, Malik Hall and Mady Sissoko.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire