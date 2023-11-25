Look: Michigan scores controversial TD off incredible throw from J.J. McCarthy to Roman Wilson

Michigan fans had to hold their collective breath after one of the best touchdown passes of J.J. McCarthy's season.

On third-and-10 from Ohio State's 22-yard line, McCarthy placed a perfect pass between Buckeye defenders Malik Hartford and Denzel Burke to Roman Wilson for a touchdown to give Michigan a 14-3 lead in the second.

The play, however, had a controversial factor to it: Wilson had the ball wrested away from him in the end zone by Burke, leading to Hartford and Burke disputing the call of a touchdown.

Fox broadcaster Joel Klatt pointed out the bizarre nature of the play as Michigan was still celebrating and the play went under review.

What a THROW this was by J.J. McCarthy 🎯@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/SE4XXAHgZM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Analyst Dean Blandino said the call on the field had to be given weight, as it was a judgement call.

A closer look at the Michigan TD catch and review pic.twitter.com/X3Ahywn8iZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

The play stood as called (rather than being confirmed), and Wilson and Ryan Day had very different reactions.

Sherrone Moore was quick to grab Wilson after the officials confirmed the TD for Michigan pic.twitter.com/cQdIjeaEPJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Ryan Day was not happy with that TD call 👀 pic.twitter.com/doaipu0VZW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Ohio State's protestations went unanswered, however, and Wilson's 11th touchdown catch of the season stood as called. Simultaneous possession could have also played a factor, as that goes to the receiver, but it could just as easily be a judgement call staying as a judgement call.

