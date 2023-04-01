Look! Michigan gets roasted on Twitter for recruiting graphic

Part of the Ohio State and Michigan rivalry is being able to take jabs at the other team when they do something questionable. That’s exactly what happened on Friday.

The Wolverines got a commitment from Jadyn Davis yesterday, a North Carolina quarterback who had an Ohio State offer as well. The commitment graphic that went along with the verbal showed multiple College Football Playoff championship trophies, none of which reside in Ann Arbor.

Today is April Fools Day, but this was not a joke at all, this was serious. Take a look at some of the best reactions from Twitter on this very questionable and EXTREMELy optimistic tweet for a program that finally found out how to win after two decades of mediocrity.

The graphic

BREAKING: Elite 2024 QB Jadyn Davis has Committed to Michigan! The 6’1 200 QB from Charlotte, NC chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, and UNC. Michigan got their GUY 〽️ #GoBlue https://t.co/DXkTvh9Rfx pic.twitter.com/NovEX54ONj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2023

Roast

It’s not just about the fake trophies they haven’t won, it’s also that they included Denard Robinson and Devin Gardner. Not exactly the best tradition at the position. Might as well have added Shea Patterson and Jake Ruddock.

No winning here

Good for them BUT…I don’t remember Michigan winning a playoff championship. — Hot Take Matt (@bigdadd22070157) April 1, 2023

Roast

Winning a CFP championship? How about even playing for one?

Heisman drought as well

What’s with the CFP titles and Heisman in the photo? They’ve never won a CFP title and have’t had a Heisman since the 90’s — Jeremy Kaetz🅾️ (@JeremyKaetz) March 31, 2023

Roast

Let’s be specific, it was 1997 when Michigan won their last bronze trophy, and haven’t had a top-three player since.

Story continues

Not one, but two

Why the hell are there two CFP trophies? 😂 — Chris (@SixOneFore) March 31, 2023

Roast

They’re participation trophies right? Two CFP berths, two losses, that makes sense.

Wrong postseason win

Replace the CFP Championships with 1 Citrus bowl trophy and you nailed it — ⭕️ (@BucknutO) March 31, 2023

Roast

Perfectly tweeted.

Not even a lead in the CFP games played

Dude put two national championship trophies like are we just going to ignore the fact that Michigan hasn’t led nor won a CFP game? 💀 — #gobucks🌰 (@Airman_SOLDIER) March 31, 2023

Roast

Could it get worse for them? Yes, it can but we are loving it.

The burner has a point

Great Edit Hayes, but the trophies? pic.twitter.com/ZmnpPHsgH3 — Brandon Millers’ Burner (@18natties) March 31, 2023

Roast

The edit is great, but there is something that doesn’t make sense.

More facts

Only Big Ten team that can use a CFP trophy is Ohio State — NCISfanatic21 (@NCISfanatic_21) March 31, 2023

Roast

Insert Dwight Schrute’s “it’s true” gif.

My favorite

Roast

Hang it in the Louvre.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire