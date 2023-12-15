A look at Michigan football's history against SEC foes this century ahead of Alabama game

Michigan football is back in familiar territory with their third straight College Football Playoff appearance, but the Wolverines are still searching for their first trip to the National Championship in the modern era.

Michigan has been bounced out in the semifinals each of the last two seasons by Georgia and TCU, and now faces another tough test from the south this season. Michigan, ranked as the No. 1 team by the CFP committee, is taking on No. 4 Alabama, the SEC champion, in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Michigan finished as the top-ranked team after completing its second straight 13-0 season filled with convincing victories. Alabama enters the matchup as a 12-1 SEC champion that went undefeated in conference play after suffering an early-season loss to Texas, another semifinalist. The Crimson Tide were selected as the fourth team over Florida State, who finished at 13-0 in the ACC.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the second half of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

This is the first matchup between the two football powerhouses since a 2020 meeting in the Citrus Bowl, which Alabama won 35-16. Michigan will be looking to break a losing streak against Alabama and the SEC in general when they face off against the Crimson Tide. The Wolverines have lost two straight games to Alabama, trail 2-3 in the all-time series, and are currently riding a four-game losing streak in bowl games against the SEC dating back to 2018.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh won his first two matchups against an SEC school but currently sits at 2-4 after the losing streak. All-time, Michigan is 26-15-1 against SEC schools and 8-9 against the conference in bowl games.

Here's a look back at Michigan's recent matchups with SEC schools and how they've fared this century:

2021 Orange Bowl, 34-11 loss to Georgia

Georgia gave Michigan a rude introduction to the playoff in their first appearance in 2021. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-0 lead and kept Michigan's offense in check the entire night to knock off the Wolverines 34-11 in the semifinals. Georgia’s quarterback Stetson Bennett captured the game’s offensive MVP by throwing for 313 yards and three touchdowns and Michigan's defense surrendered 521 total yards. Cade McNamara struggled in one of his last games as Michigan's starter, throwing two interceptions, while splitting time with J.J. McCarthy. Georgia went on to win the national championship over Alabama.

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) during the first half of the Orange Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

2020 Citrus Bowl, 35-16 loss to Alabama

The most recent matchup with Alabama, as mentioned before, didn't go Michigan's way and questions began to swirl about Harbaugh's ability to elevate Michigan to the top level of the sport, unaware of what would happen in future years.

Michigan led 16-14 at half but was outscored 21-0 in the final two quarters. Shea Patterson, playing his final game for Michigan, completed 17 of 37 passes and had Michigan's only touchdown. Zach Charbonnet was the leading rusher with 84 yards while splitting carries with Hassan Haskins. Alabama, led by future first-round picks Mac Jones and Jerry Jeudy, shredded Michigan's defense through the air and Najee Harris, another future first-round pick, rushed for two touchdowns.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson passes against Alabama during the second half of the Citrus Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

2018 Peach Bowl, 41-15 loss to Florida

Michigan's most frequent SEC opponent in recent times has been Florida. Michigan and Florida have played five times since 2003, with Michigan holding a 4-1 record in those games.

The only loss came in the most recent matchup, when Florida outscored the Wolverines 28-5 in the second half of the 2018 Peachbowl. It was a tightly contested game at half, with Florida leading 13-10, but a pair of Patterson interceptions along with giving up 257 rushing yards sank Michigan's chances.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts in the fourth quarter during the 41-15 loss to the Florida Gators in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Dec. 29, 2018.

2018 Outback Bowl, 26-19 loss to South Carolina

On the very first day of 2018, Michigan finished the 2017 season with a loss to South Carolina, Harbaugh's first defeat to an SEC team at Michigan. Michigan led 19-3 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter but gave up 23 unanswered points in the final 20 minutes to lose 26-19.

South Carolina kickstarted the comeback by forcing a fumble on a strip sack of Brandon Peters early in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks scored a touchdown one play after to cut Michigan's lead to 19-16. A drive later after a Michigan punt, South Carolina marched down for another touchdown to take the lead. Michigan had a chance to come back late, but Peters threw two interceptions in the final 10 minutes which halted the offense.

2017 season opener, 33-17 win over Florida

Michigan started 2017 with a second-half comeback to take down Florida 33-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. Under the bright lights of Jerry World, Michigan's defense held Florida to zero points in the second half to overcome a 17-13 halftime deficit. Karan Higdon started the comeback with a rushing touchdown and Noah Furbush put the finishing touch on the game with a fumble return for a touchdown. Quinn Nordin made four field goals, including a 55-yarder, in his collegiate debut for Michigan.

2016 Citrus Bowl, 41-7 win over Florida

Harbaugh's first tango with the SEC was a rousing success. Michigan dominated on both sides of the ball for a 41-7 win and the first bowl victory with Harbaugh as coach. Jake Rudock completed 20 of 31 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Drake Johnson had a pair of touchdowns, rushing and receiving, and Jehu Chesson had 118 yards and a touchdown. Michigan's defense held the Gators to 273 total yards and did not allow a score after the first quarter.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is dumped with water after the 41-7 win over Florida in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016, in Orlando.

2013 Outback Bowl, 33-28 loss to South Carolina

Everyone remembers this game for one play.

Yes, the Jadaveon Clowney hit.

Clowney delivered one of the most violent forced fumbles in college football history when he blasted through the Michigan line and blew up Vincent Smith as he was receiving a handoff to jar the ball free. Clowney palmed the loose ball himself, setting up a touchdown to give South Carolina a 27-22 lead. Michigan regained the lead on a Devin Gardner touchdown pass to Jeremy Gallon, but South Carolina scored with 11 seconds left to escape with the win.

2012 season opener, 41-14 loss to Alabama

Michigan had high hopes heading into the 2012 season, but those did not last more than a game. Alabama, who eventually won its second consecutive national championship, rolled through Denard Robinson and Michigan to begin the 2012 season.

At a neutral site at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Alabama began the championship defense by shutting down Robinson and Michigan's offense, which was held to 269 total yards and turned it over three times, including a pick-six. AJ McCarron threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 completions, and T.J. Yeldon rushed for 111 yards and a score.

2011 Gator Bowl, 52-14 loss to Mississippi State

Michigan's worst bowl loss in program history came in 2011 to Mississippi State. It was the only bowl game Michigan reached under head coach Rich Rodriguez, who was fired shortly after the blowout loss. Michigan led 14-10 in the first quarter, but gave up six unanswered touchdowns to close the season with disappointment. Denard Robinson threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 58, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Mississippi State. The Bulldogs' Chris Relf completed 18 of 23 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns and Vick Ballard rushed for three touchdowns.

2008 Capital One Bowl, 41-35 win over Florida

Michigan sent out Lloyd Carr with one final win in his final game as Michigan's head coach in the 2008 Capital One Bowl. Chad Henne threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns while Mike Hart ran for 129 yards and two scores to power Michigan's offense in the high-scoring shootout. Michigan's defense came up with two fourth-down stops late in the fourth quarter to halt Florida's potent offense, led by Heisman winner and national champion Tim Tebow.

Michigan football player Will Heininger, right wearing a hat is all smiles as he and teammates carry off their head coach, Lloyd Carr, after their Citrus Bowl game against the University of Florida at the Capital One Bowl in Orlando, Florida on January 1, 2008. Michigan won the bowl game 41-35. Heininger, was dealing with pressure and bouts of depression during this time and now teaches around the country to middle and high schoolers the warning signs and what to do about them.

2006 season opener, 27-7 win over Vanderbilt

Michigan started the 2006 season with a strong defensive performance against Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt's Chris Nickson was held to under 100 passing yards and had a fumble which led to a Mario Manningham touchdown. Henne was 10-of-22 for 135 yards with two TDs and Hart rushed for 146 yards on 31 carries.

2003 Outback Bowl, 38-30 win over Florida

The dominant run over Florida started in the 2003 Outback Bowl. Victor Hobson hauled in an interception in the final minute on a trick play to seal the victory. Chris Perry had 193 all-purpose —yards 85 rushing and 108 receiving ― and four touchdowns, a Wolverine bowl record. Quarterback John Navarre went 21-for-36 for 319 yards.

2002 Citrus Bowl, 45-17 loss to Tennessee

Michigan trailed from start to finish in the 2002 Citrus Bowl against Tennessee in the only matchup ever between the schools. Tennessee quarterback Casey Clausen threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns and Jason Witten and Donte' Stallworth both had over 100 yards receiving. John Navarre was 21-of-39 for 240 yards for Michigan and B.J. Askew rushed for 76 yards and hauled in a receiving touchdown.

2001 Citrus Bowl, 31-28 win over Auburn

Anthony Thomas could not be stopped in Michigan's close win over Auburn in the 2001 Citrus Bowl. The Wolverines running back rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns to power the offense while Drew Henson delivered a steady performance under center, going 15-of-20 for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan took a 28-14 lead halfway through the third quarter and then hung on for a tight victory, despite not scoring in the fourth quarter.

Michigan QB Tom Brady during the game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. on Sept. 5, 1998.

2000 Orange Bowl, 35-34 win over Alabama

Michigan's most memorable matchup with Alabama happened in the 2000 Orange Bowl. In the first overtime matchup in school history, Tom Brady found tight end Shawn Thompson on the first play of overtime to give Michigan the lead. Alabama answered with a touchdown but Michigan escaped with the win thanks to a missed extra point by Alabama kicker Ryan Pflugner in the extra period to give Michigan the nail-biting victory.

Michigan overcame two separate 14-point deficits in the game to force overtime, including Brady completing 33 of 45 passing attempts for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Terrell earned Orange Bowl MVP honors for his career performance, finishing with 10 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Total record this century: 7-8

