Look: Michigan football secures win vs. Ohio State with Rod Moore INT of Kyle McCord

No. 3 Michigan football (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) won "The Game" on Saturday courtesy of a game-sealing interception from defensive back Rod Moore on Ohio State's final drive of the game.

After the Wolverines settled for a 37-yard field goal to take a 30-24 lead over the visiting Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1), Ohio State got all the way to the Michigan 41-yard line with just over 30 seconds to play. Marvin Harrison Jr. had a 22-yard catch while Julian Fleming had a a 21-yard catch-and-fumble recovered by Emeka Egbuka.

After a long review, officials said the play stood as called, giving the Buckeyes good field position with a chance for the go-ahead touchdown. But on the next play, quarterback Kyle McCord's pass fell into the waiting arms of Moore, who dove for the game-sealing pick.

Rod Moore picks it to seal No. 3 @UMichFootball's third straight win over No. 2 Ohio State. 😎



📺: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/46TyWjNN1j — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 25, 2023

The entire team followed him as they celebrated down the field, with linebacker Michael Barrett even getting love from Michigan legend Charles Woodson, on site as part of the Fox crew.

"Somebody has to be the guy to call game," Moore told Jenny Taft postgame.

J.J. McCarthy kneeled it out for Michigan's third straight win over Ohio State and its third straight Big Ten East title.The interception was the Wolverines' second for the game following Will Johnson's first-quarter interception, which led to the first touchdown of the day from Blake Corum.

