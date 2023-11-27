LOOK: Michigan football releases hype video of latest win over Ohio State

Saturday was among the greats in Michigan football history, as the Wolverines beat rival Ohio State for the third time in a row for the first time since 1997. You know what happened that year.

Beyond that, it was an important win. With all of the off-field controversy and distractions, along with The Game changing in the coming years with Big Ten and College Football Playoff expanding, this was possibly the last iteration of the rivalry as we’ve known it. The Buckeyes wanted this win in the worst way, and yet, Michigan found a way.

The official Michigan football X account posted its latest recap of the game, this time of the win in The Game. If you bleed maize and blue, it will give you chills.

RT to spread joy to as many Wolverines as possible 🎥 Game 12 Recap#GoBlue | @onepeloton pic.twitter.com/YoaPCXAnVj — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire