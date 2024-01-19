LOOK: Michigan football hangs new banners in Al Glick Fieldhouse

No matter what rival fans say, Michigan football won the national championship following the 2023 college football season.

The Wolverines dominated the competition en route to a 15-0 season, one of four teams in the sport to have done so culminating in college football’s greatest prize. And they did so amid a ton of adversity throughout the season.

Now the offseason begins, and while there’s some uncertainty surrounding the program with Jim Harbaugh meeting with NFL teams, it’s still time to celebrate. And the program is acting accordingly.

Inside the Michigan football practice facilities, the Al Glick Fieldhouse, the Wolverines hung not one, but two banners. Team graphic designer and photographer Aaron Bills posted a picture of the new banner additions to his Instagram story, which WXYZ sports director Brad Galli shared on X (formerly Twitter — click the picture below to see both banners).

Michigan added new banners to its football facility 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WEaspJw3ua — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 19, 2024

Though many of the maize and blue faithful are, for whatever reason, turning their attention to 2024, fans should continue basking in the season that was — with the team reaching the mountaintop for the first time since 1997.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire