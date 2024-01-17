LOOK: Michigan football freshman honored by city for winning national championship

Jyaire Hill wasn’t likely expecting to be a major factor on the gridiron with a veteran Michigan football team in his first year, but the former four-star didn’t just get experience, he got a ring. And now he’s receiving perhaps an even greater honor.

Hill committed to the maize and blue on early signing day in December 2022 and quickly enrolled and started practicing with the team during Vrbo Fiesta Bowl prep. Though it was Will Johnson and Josh Wallace who got the bulk of the playing time in 2023, Hill played in four games and thus redshirted. But his contribution did not go unnoticed and his hometown, Kankakee, Illinois, recognized him for being part of a national championship team.

The first-year Wolverine posted to X (formerly Twitter) that his hometown honored him with a sign — presumably when visitors enter the city — showing that it’s home to a national championship winner.

1st ever National Champion from the city 🏆 appreciate the support! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/H5tmte5hEe — Jyaire “Suga” Hill (@JyaireSuga) January 17, 2024

That’s an incredible honor that will certainly live on through the test of time. Now the next step of Hill is to earn more playing time, something he very well could do in his sophomore campaign with Josh Wallace moving on to the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire