LOOK: Michigan football finishes off Saturday practice with heartwarming moment

Things didn’t go as planned for Dametrius Walker.

The 2022 recruit from Muskegon (Mich.) was just starting to see his star blow up, getting offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Syracuse, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan. But then, his worst nightmare happened.

“It was Osteosarcoma,” Walker explained. “It’s a rare bone cancer.” Walker had offers to play college football from 10 division one schools including Michigan State, Syracuse and Kentucky. Now doctors were telling him football was off the table. Forever. “Oh my when I found out I was like, ‘Oh man, life is about to change.” Walker said.

Plans and visions of becoming a defensive line at the next level ended for the three-star recruit, who 247Sports had ranked as the No. 789 player in the country and the No. 21 player in the state of Michigan. His dream was dead.

While it may just be something of a consolation prize, Michigan football helped ‘Meechie’ live out his dream, in a way.

On Saturday, at the end of practice in The Big House, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh honored Meechie, before having Michigan line up on both sides of the ball. QB Cade McNamara handed off to Meechie, while Harbaugh pushed him across the goal line in his wheelchair.

It was a pleasure to have Dametrius Walker with us today to get a tour of the facilities and to score his first career touchdown! Keep fighting, Meechie, the entire program is with you! pic.twitter.com/kgJiFF1gq1 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 13, 2022

From there, the team rallied around him, congratulating him and making him feel like a part of the team. As Meechie continues his fight against cancer, this is a moment he’ll never forget.

Meechie set up a Go Fund Me last year to get help in his fight from a financial standpoint, called the ‘Big Meech Road to Victory.’

