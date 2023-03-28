LOOK: Michigan football has a new display item in Schembechler Hall

It was a glorious day for Michigan football and its fans last season in late November when the Wolverines went into Columbus and thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23.

There were multiple things that stood out from that game: J.J. McCarthy had the ‘it’ factor, Donovan Edwards was a beast, the silence in The Shoe, and of course the Michigan players playing the ‘M’ flag at midfield on the ‘O’.

Ohio State fans and players did not appreciate the Wolverines doing that. It reminded people of Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners planting their flag at the same spots years prior after a win in Columbus.

One person that didn’t mind the players planting the flag was none other than Jim Harbaugh. In fact, Harbaugh said after the game, “I want to get that flag and put it in our museum.”

Guess what happened.

#Michigan has now added the flag planted in the field at Ohio State in the Towsley Museum in Schembechler Hall. pic.twitter.com/v61pXTxrIm — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) March 28, 2023

Yep, the Wolverines have that same exact flag in Schembechler Hall to show off.

Got to love rivalries.

More Football!

Blake Corum puts up eye-popping bench press number in workout Former Michigan football linebacker lands new coaching job Ranking 10 Michigan football spring ball risers

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire