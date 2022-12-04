LOOK: Michigan football clowning while waiting for College Football Playoff reveal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — I’m going to do a rare first-person account here, because I am literally sitting a room over from where this happened.

As we in the media contingent are sitting in the same Indianapolis Marriott as the team, albeit a room over, eagerly awaiting the announcement of where (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl) and who (TCU) Michigan football is playing, ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski was in the room with the players — and it turns out some of the players were having a bit of fun during his live report.

As Wojciechowski was reporting, Michael Barrett, Kris Jenkins, Eyabi Okie, and a few other guests joined in on the fun in the background, completely usurping everything Wojciechowski said.

We in the media room could not hear a word Wojciechowski said.

Jim Harbaugh called his team happy warriors, and they’re assuredly they’re showing it.

List

Joel Klatt updates final college football power rankings before postseason

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire