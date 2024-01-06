LOOK: Michigan football has arrived in Houston for national championship game

HOUSTON, Tx. — A week ago, while Michigan football was slightly favored over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Game, it felt like a fantasy that the Wolverines would actually make it to the national championship game.

There were so many reasons for pessimism. The SEC (and Alabama in particular) has been the standard-bearer of college football championships since 2006. Michigan hadn’t performed well once it arrived in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Crimson Tide were peaking at seemingly the right time, having taken down the two-time defending national champion in Georgia, even after needing a miracle to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Even in the game itself, J.J. McCarthy’s first pass looked to be an interception, which was called back due to Caleb Downs not reestablishing himself in-bounds after stepping out of bounds. Special teams was a disaster from the first punt return to the final punt return, as Michigan did everything to let Alabama hang around.

However, the Wolverines prevailed and now will take on Washington in the national championship game.

Michigan has touched down in Houston, eagerly awaiting Monday evening’s final foray at NRG Stadium. With media day and practice on Saturday, the real fun begins.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire