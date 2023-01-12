LOOK: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo Bills practice

Nick Wojton
Unfortunately, Micah Hyde will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Buffalo Bills’ Wild-Card matchup with their AFC East rivals.

But Hyde, who sustained a neck injury in Week 2, was once thought to be done for the rest of the 2022 season. Turns out, there’s a chance he can play again.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday that Hyde will not suit up against Miami. However, he is partaking in practice for the first time since his injury as he was designated to return from injury reserve (along with receiver Jamison Crowder).

Time will tell if the Bills get Hyde back in the fold this postseason.

For now, check out images and video of Hyde back at his first practice shared by local media below:

