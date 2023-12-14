A look at New Mexico State and Fresno State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico State and Fresno State meet in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, marking NMSU's first appearance in the bowl. Fresno State is 1-2 in its three previous trips to the game.

The Isleta New Mexico Bowl began in 2006.

TV, Radio, site of game

The game will be shown live on ESPN from University Stadium with kickoff set for 3:45 p.m.

The game can heard live on the radio on 99.5 FM.

New Mexico State Bowl history

The Aggies have never lost a bowl game in five appearances. The Aggies tied Hardin-Simmons, 14-14, in the 1935 Bowl game.

NMSU won back-to-back Sun Bowls in 1959-60 against then North Texas State (now North Texas) and Utah State respectively.

In 2017, the Aggies defeated Utah State in the Arizona Bowl.

Last year, the Aggies won the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green.

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill gets a victory dunk as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico State Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. New Mexico State Aggies defeated Auburn Tigers 31-10.

Fresno State bowl history

Fresno State is 16-15 all-time in bowl games and has won its last four dating back to 2017, including a 29-6 win against Washington State last year in the LA Bowl and a 31-24 win against UTEP in the 2021 New Mexico Bowl.

NMSU vs. Fresno State history

Fresno State leads the all-time series with the Aggies, 18-1. The lone loss came in a 48-45 loss on the road in 2011. The last meeting between the teams was in 2019 with Fresno State earning a 34-17 win in Las Cruces.

NMSU coach up for award

Aggies coach Jerry Kills is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Football George Munger Coach of the Year award.

Common Fresno State/NMSU opponents in 2023

Both teams played the University of New Mexico. The Aggies won 27-17 in Albuquerque and Fresno State lost to New Mexico, 25-17, in Fresno.

Fresno State's Logan Fife rolls out against New Mexico during their NCAA football game in Fresno, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2023. Fresno State lost 25-17 and were essentially knocked out of an opportunity to contend for a league championship game.

Fresno State vs. NMSU stats

The Aggies have won eight of nine entering Saturday's game. Fresno State has lost three straight.

Fresno State is averaging 29.9 points per game and giving up 24.6. New Mexico State is averaging 28.7 points per game and allowing 21.8 points per game.

During its eight-game win streak, NMSU allowed less than 20 points six times.

In its three straight losses, Fresno State has scored 18, 17 and 18.

Fresno State's best wins

The Bulldogs have solid wins at Big Ten member Purdue, at the Pac-12's Arizona State and at 9-win UNLV.

New Mexico State's best wins

The Aggies own wins against SEC power Auburn and bowl teams Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky.

More: NMSU football news "It is like coming back full circle": NMSU receivers coach finds success at alma mater

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com@Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: New Mexico State and Fresno State face off in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl