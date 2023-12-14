A look at the New Mexico Bowl history as New Mexico State prepares for first appearance

New Mexico State will play in its first Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

The 10-4 Aggies face 8-4 Fresno State at 3:45 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff is slated for 3:45 p.m. BYU won last year's game, 24-23.

Here is a look at some of the history of the New Mexico Bowl.

Multiple appearances

New Mexico, Colorado State, Fresno State, UTEP, Arizona, Brigham Young, Utah State, Wyoming and Nevada have all made multiple appearances.

New Mexico has made the most with four appearances and has gone 2-2.

Arizona, BYU and Utah State are all 2-0. Fresno State is 1-2 in its three trips with a win vs. UTEP and losses to Colorado State and Wyoming by a combined 12 points.

Mountain West has been tough

The Mountain West Conference is 11-5 in the bowl game.

Conference USA in the bowl

Conference USA has produced a 1-4 mark in the bowl game.

Lobos won first NM Bowl

The Lobos won the first-ever bowl game in 2006 with a 20-12 win against San Jose State.

Scoring records

Utah State and BYU both have scored 52 points, the most in the game.

Nevada holds the distinction of not scoring a point in the 2007 game.

The most points combined came between Nevada and Arizona as 97 points were put on the scoreboard.

Famous players to play in game

Some of the most famous athletes to play in the NM Bowl include running back Aaron Jones, quarterback Jordan Love, offensive lineman Will Hernandez, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and quarterback Derek Carr. All of those players have played or are in the NFL.

Best attended NM Bowl

The first New Mexico Bowl drew 34,111 in 2006.

In 2010, UTEP played in front of 32,424 fans.

In 2015, New Mexico and Arizona faced off in front of 30,289 fans.

