LOOK: Men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament bracket finalized
The regular season is officially over and the Big Ten Tournament bracket is officially set.
With Michigan State’s win over Maryland on Sunday, the Spartans are locked into the No. 7 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and will play No. 10 seed Penn State on Thursday. Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Big Ten Tournament officially begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Check out the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket below:
Officially official 👀
Who do you have cutting down the nets at the #B1GMBBall tourney? pic.twitter.com/BjTT3JGZ8r
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 7, 2022
