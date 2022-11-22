LOOK: Melvin Gordon trolls Broncos fans after being released

After three seasons in Denver, the Broncos decided to release former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon early this week.

The former Badger had some things to say to Broncos country on his Instagram story, and let’s just say they weren’t the nicest things.

The former Badger star has spent eight seasons in the NFL, the first five of which came with the Chargers and the last three coming in Broncos country.

Gordon got clever with his farewell post as he decided to meme his way out of Denver. Here is a look at his Instagram story post and the message listed below. He wasn’t exactly close with the Broncos fans:

Melvin Gordon’s farewell post to Broncos Country via his IG: pic.twitter.com/z8YES9wR1l — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 22, 2022

