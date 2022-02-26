LOOK: Mel Tucker joins the Izzone for game against Purdue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mel Tucker
    American football coach

Mel Tucker is someone that is known for trying to get as much fan engagement as possible. Mel Tucker also took to Twitter to get the Izzone pumped up for MSU’s big-time matchup against Purdue.

Tucker has taken it one step further, and he is in the front row cheering the basketball team on. It is known how much Tucker loves the Spartans athletics programs and his support for them is unmatched. With the Spartans needing a win against Purdue, Tucker is doing his part to be one with the crowd.

More!

Michigan State basketball trots out new starting lineup against Purdue

Recommended Stories