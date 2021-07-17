LOOK: Meet the 2021-22 Wisconsin men’s basketball team

On Friday afternoon, Wisconsin men’s basketball tweeted out individual promotional photos of the entire 2021-22 Badger basketball roster along with the player’s social media handles.

This is the first time that we are getting to see this year’s team geared up, and there are quite a few new faces including transfers Chris Vogt, Jahcobi Neath and Isaac Lindsey as well as incoming freshmen like Markus Ilver, Chucky Hepburn and Matthew Mors.

Although there are a lot of new faces going into the upcoming season, the Badgers will still be returning the experienced leadership of guard Brad Davison as well as several key contributors from last season like Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl.

Below is the entire 2021-22 Wisconsin men’s basketball team as they gear up for the upcoming season:

Junior guard Jahcobi Neath

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1416050993167540225

Freshman guard Lorne Bowman, sophomore forward Ben Carlson, sophomore forward Steven Crowl and sophomore guard Jonathan Davis

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1416049995397148675

Sophomore guard Jordan Davis, senior guard Brad Davison, sophomore forward Carter Gilmore and freshman guard Chucky Hepburn

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1416050238045917185

Junior guard Carter Higginbottom, freshman forward Chris Hodges, freshman forward Markus Ilver and sophomore guard Isaac Lindsey

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1416050489997807619

Freshman forward Matthew Mors, sophomore guard Justin Taphorn, graduate transfer forward Chris Vogt and junior forward Tyler Wahl

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1416050741505138691

